Three in custody over Polish man’s death

By Zack Newmark on February 25, 2020 - 18:30
Police guard in a detention center
Police guard in a detention centerPhoto: Politie

Authorities detained three people in connection with the suspected manslaughter of a man from Poland. Police found the victim dead inside a vacation home on Kruinweg in Simpelveld, Limburg, on Sunday morning.

“The police are investigating what exactly happened, and what role the suspects played,” police said.

The three suspects taken into custody include a 39-year-old Polish woman, and two men, aged 58 and 63. The victim was 50 years of age.

Police working the case announced the development late Tuesday morning. A forensic investigation was conducted at the scene to collect trace evidence.

