Amsterdam teen, 16, killed in Alphen aan den Rijn stabbing

A 16-year-old boy from Amsterdam was killed and three other people were injured in a stabbing incident in Alphen aan den Rijn during the early hours of Sunday morning. An 18-year-old man from Alphen aan den Rijn was arrested.

The police responded to a report of a stabbing in a home on Robijnstraat at around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. The 16-year-old boy fled from the home and was found near it. First responders tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the police said in a statement.

Three other people were injured. A 19-year-old man from Amsterdam and a 53-year-old woman from Alphen aan den Rijn were taken to hospital for treatment. A 17-year-old passerby's injuries were minor enough to be treated by the local GP, the police said.

The 18-year-old suspect is in custody for further investigation.

The boy who died attended Metis Montessori Lyceum in Amsterdam Oost, according to Het Parool. "It is of course very serious what happened," school director Hüseyin Asma said to the newspaper. The school discussed the incident with students and teachers on Monday. A room was set up where teachers and students can share their emotions, with professional aid workers if necessary.

"We don't know what exactly happened, but everything points to a family drama," Asma said. "We immediately informed the parents of his classmates and all teachers when we confirmed that he was a student from our school."