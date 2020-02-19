Ridouan Taghi linked to three biker gang murders

Ridouan Taghi was linked to a total of nine ordered assassinations, in which three people were actually murdered, in the Eris trial - the case around motorcycle gang Caloh Wagoh. The ordered assassinations were aimed at 14 people, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Wednesday in an introductory hearing in this case. So far no decision has been made on prosecuting Taghi in this process, RTL Nieuws reports.

Taghi's name was previously mentioned in these proceedings, but the OM is now certain that he is behind most of the ordered assassinations in this case. This conclusion came from investigation into a large number of messages sent on so-called PGP-encrypted phones, the Prosecutor said in the high security court at Schiphol.

This case revolves around 12 members of biker gang Caloh Wagoh. The OM suspects them of preparing for and committing assassinations, threats, extortion, illegal firearm possession, and illegal firearm trade.

While Taghi is not yet being prosecuted in this case, he is one of 17 suspects in the so-called Marengo trial, which revolves around at least nine assassinations.

According to the OM, there are clear connections between the Eris and Marengo cases, partly due to Taghi's involvement. But there is also a clear distinction and the cases should therefore not "merge" with each other, the Prosecutor said.

Taghi was arrested in Dubai in December after being on the run for years. He is considered one of the most dangerous criminals in the Netherlands and is currently held in the high security prison in Vught.