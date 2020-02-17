Storm winds blow car off road; 19 y.o. motorist killed

By Janene Pieters on February 17, 2020 - 08:09
Ambulance in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Stock photo of an ambulance in the Netherlands. April 1, 2019photo: jomahepu@gmail.com / DepositPhotos

A 19-year-old woman from Neerkant died in hospital on Sunday night, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident in Heusden earlier that day. The authorities believe a gust of strong wind, due to storm Dennis, blew the car off the road, after which it struck a tree, police said.

"She was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital. She died there due to her injuries early in the evening," police said in a statement.

She was the only person in the car when the accident happened at around 9:00 a.m. 

Dennis stormed across the Netherlands on Sunday. Roof tiles and branches blew off in many places. The strong winds and heavy showers also caused multiple problems on the railroad.

Three people were killed in the United Kingdom in incidents related to the storm, including a man who fell into the River Tawe in Ystradgynlais, Wales. Two others died in rough seas off the British coast. One was a sailor who fell overboard from a tanker ship; the other a teenage boy in the high waves and rough currents near Kent.

Tags: 

Related stories

Storm clouds over the Dordrecht inner harbor

Winter storm Ciara to hit Netherlands on Sunday

Scooters and bikes knocked over by strong winds in Amsterdam Oost, 10 February 2019

Another winter storm, “Dennis”, could hit Netherlands on Sunday

Lanes closed on the A16 highway at the Dordrecht off-ramp after the wind blew over a truck, 10 February 2020

Aftermath of storm Ciara still affecting all types of traffic

Windy day at Schiphol Airport

Strong winds cause hundreds of flight cancellations, delays at Dutch airprots

Storm clouds over the Dordrecht inner harbor

Storm Dennis and spring-like temperatures in NL on Sunday

Winter Storm Dennis hits Amsterdam Oost

Strong winds trigger code yellow warning; rainy days ahead