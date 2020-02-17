Storm winds blow car off road; 19 y.o. motorist killed

A 19-year-old woman from Neerkant died in hospital on Sunday night, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident in Heusden earlier that day. The authorities believe a gust of strong wind, due to storm Dennis, blew the car off the road, after which it struck a tree, police said.

"She was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital. She died there due to her injuries early in the evening," police said in a statement.

She was the only person in the car when the accident happened at around 9:00 a.m.

Dennis stormed across the Netherlands on Sunday. Roof tiles and branches blew off in many places. The strong winds and heavy showers also caused multiple problems on the railroad.

Three people were killed in the United Kingdom in incidents related to the storm, including a man who fell into the River Tawe in Ystradgynlais, Wales. Two others died in rough seas off the British coast. One was a sailor who fell overboard from a tanker ship; the other a teenage boy in the high waves and rough currents near Kent.