Schiphol warns of delays, cancellations as strong winds continue on coast

Strong winds continue to blow along the coast of the Netherlands on Tuesday. Schiphol warned travelers that this can lead to more canceled and delayed flights. Travelers association ANWB also warned road users to be aware of the strong winds and adjust their driving behavior accordingly.

By 7:20 a.m., Schiphol reported 47 canceled departures, 51 canceled arrivals, and dozens of delays on its website. There are also many gate changes for departures, so travelers are advised to check their flight information carefully.

Eindhoven Airport also warned of possible delays due to the weather. So far the airport reports only once canceled arrival, and one departure - to and from Istanbul. The other Dutch airports - Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Groningen Airport Eelde, and Maastricht Aachen Airport - are so far unaffected by the weather.

Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow weather warning for the coastal provinces, warning of strong winds with gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour. The strong winds are expected to continue through to Wednesday morning.

ANWB warned that the weather could affect traffic on the roads. By 7:30 a.m., the travelers' association reported 96 traffic jams covering 424 kilometers of Dutch roads.

After a day of fixing storm damage on Monday, NS reported only two unplanned disruptions on Tuesday morning. No sprinters are running between Amsterdam Muiderpoort and Utrecht Central Station due to a broken overhead line. Travelers on this route can expect extra travel time up to 60 minutes. This disruption is expected to last all day. And fewer sprinters are running between Utrecht Central Station and Houten due to a points and signal failure. NS expects to have this issue sorted by 9:30 a.m.