Full kilogram of fentanyl found in Eindhoven; Biggest capture yet in NL

The police found over a kilogram of fentanyl in a shed in Eindhoven on February 3rd. "As far as is known, such a large amount of this extremely dangerous substance has never before been seized in the Netherlands," the Public Prosecutor announced on Tuesday.

Fentanyl is a substance with an effect similar to morphine, but 80 to 100 times stronger. It is very addictive and ingesting even a very small amount can be fatal. In the medical world, fentanyl is used on prescription as an anesthetic and painkiller. It is on list I of the Opium Act - which contains drugs that carry an unacceptable risk ad are enormously harmful to health.

Police officers searched the suspect's shed on February 3rd. They found a plastic bag containing what they initially thought was cocaine. The drugs were seized and taken to the Netherlands' forensic institute NFI for testing, where it was identified it as fentanyl. "There are no indications that the health of police officers who did the search was at risk," the Prosecutor said

In addition to this hazardous substance, the police also confiscated expensive watches, thousands of euros in cash in various denominations, various data carriers, prohibited weapons, and ammunition.

The owner of the shed, a 42-year-old man from Eindhoven, was arrested for drug trafficking and money laundering. He was arraigned on Thursday and remanded into custody for two weeks.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests may follow, the Prosecutor said.