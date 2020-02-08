Rail works around Leiden to disrupt Randstad train traffic next week

Work will be carried out on the railways around Leiden Central Station from Saturday 8 to Sunday 16 February. This is expected to cause train traffic problems throughout the Randstad. NS and travelers' organization Rover urge train users to check the travel planner regularly and not to travel during peak hours. "Don't expect your trip to go as normal," NS said, NU.nl reports

Over this weekend no trains will run from and to Leiden Central Station. From Monday 10 to Friday 14 February, fewer and shorter trains will run to, from and through Leiden Central Station. On Monday, 10 February, no Sprinters will run. These will partially be replaced by buses. On Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 February, there will be no trains, but buses between Leiden Central Station and Haarlem.

NS hopes to limit disruption with more teams on standby to deal with faults and extra NS personnel at the stations. But the rail company stressed that inconvenience cannot be completely excluded.

These rail improvements are needed to cope with the growing number of travelers. ProRail emphasized that only working during the weekends is not an option, as an evaluation showed that this would only lead to more inconvenience.

The rail companies therefore call on travelers this coming week to work from home if possible, travel outside rush hour if possible, and if all else fails, take overcrowded trains into account.