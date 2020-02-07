Elderly man killed in Zuid-Holland house fire

An elderly man was found dead after a fire in his home in Voorschoten in Zuid-Holland during the early hours of Friday morning. Firefighters discovered the man's body when they managed to enter the burning home.

The victim was 96 or 97 years old, according to NOS. He lived alone, the police said. The man's house was considerably damaged in the blaze, but the houses around it were spared.

How the fire started is not yet clear. Firefighters quickly managed to get it under control. Surrounding residents did not need to be evacuated.