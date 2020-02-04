Zwanenburg murder victim identified after over 20 years

The police made a breakthrough in a murder in Zwanenburg dating from 1999. After over 20 years, the victim was identified as 55-year-old Sefer Yildirim, thanks to a DNA investigation, NOS reports.

The mans body was found in the water of the Ringvaart along the Zwanenburgerdijk on 27 April 1999. Despite the body being badly decomposed, the police determined that the man had been killed in a crime. The victim was tied up with a chain and had been in the water for several months.

Despite years of investigation, the man's identity was never established. Until this DNA investigation revealed him to be Sefer Yildrim, who was 55 years old when he died.

Yildrim's family lives in Turkey, but came to the Netherlands after his identification to visit the place where he was buried, according to NH Nieuws. They held a small memorial service there.

The police are still investigating who murdered the man and have good hope that his identification will lead to new tips, according to NOS.