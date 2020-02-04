More students opting to become teachers, nurses

The number of young people picking studies in sectors facing major staff shortages is increasing, the Telegraaf reports based on figures from the association for universities of applied sciences Vereniging Hogescholen. The number of students studying to become teachers and nurses in particularly increased.

This academic year the number of new students studying to become a teacher in primary education increased by 9.5 percent. And 8 percent more students registered to study healthcare and become a nurse. More and more young people are opting for a higher professional education course in mathematics, chemistry, and physics, the newspaper writes. Dutch and German courses are also popular.

According to benefits agency UWV, this influx will help ease the pain in sectors facing staff shortages. "Young people are increasingly looking at where their chances are on the labor market," labor market expert Rob Witjes said to the newspaper.