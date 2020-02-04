Explosive found on Diemen square

A portion of the Diemerplein, a popular square in Diemen, was cordoned off and evacuated after possibly explosive material was found there, police said. According to local media outlet AT5 it concerns the building where the restaurant Bammy’s Wok is located.

Several windows at the building were shattered, a police spokesperson confirmed to the Parool.

Police revealed the find shortly before 11:45 a.m. The “discovery of a suspected explosive” also led to a response from the EOD, the explosives disposal team from the Defense Ministry.

They were still investigating at the scene an hour later.