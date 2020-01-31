More trains to foreign cities in new NS schedule

The NS timetable for 2021 will entail hardly any changes for most domestic travelers. The changes are mainly on a regional and international level. The biggest change is a new night train to the Austrian capital of Vienna, AD reports.

Other changes on the international timetable include more trains running to London, travel time to Berlin becoming 10 minutes shorter, and longer trains on the popular Thalys route between Brussels and Paris. On a regional level, there will be more sprinters between Nijmegen and Den Bosch, and improved transfers for people traveling with sprinters in Tiel and Baarn.

The rest of the schedule will remain basically the same as in 2020. According to the rail company, 99 percent of travelers will hardly notice any changes at all. For the 2020 timetable, 95 percent of travelers were largely unaffected by changes.

The 2021 timetable will take effect on 13 December 2020. In the coming period, NS will present its plans to regional governments and passenger organizations.