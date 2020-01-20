Abducted Amsterdam girl’s father to be tried in absentia while in India

Shehzad Hemani will be tried in absentia for the role he played in the abduction of his then 2-year-old daughter Insiya from her grandmother's apartment in 2016. The same goes for his cousin Imran S., was revealed in a proforma hearing on Monday. Both men, as well as Insiya herself, are currently in India, the Telegraaf reports.

Hemani will be prosecuted for inciting and co-perpetrating the abduction of Insiya, and for taking the child from her parental authority - her mother Nadia Rashid. Cousin Imran S. will be tried for co-perpetrating the abduction. When the trial against them will start, is not yet clear.

Hemani previously said that he is willing to cooperate in an interview as a witness in India, but despite multiple requests for legal assistance, India has not allowed such an interview. The Dutch authorities therefore still haven't spoken to the man, was revealed during the hearing.

Insiya was abducted from her grandmother's apartment in Amsterdam in September 2016. The abduction was orchestrated by her father, who spirited the now 5-year-old girl away to India, according to the Dutch authorities. Her mother, Nadia, hasn't seen Insiya in person since. Nadia was present at the hearing on Monday.

Four men and a woman were convicted for their roles in Insiya's abduction in July last year. They were sentenced to between one and four years in prison.