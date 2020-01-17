Video: Cop drives motorcycle up Amsterdam subway stairs, falls over

Videos surfaced online showing a motorcycle police officers driving his bike up the stairs of the Rokin subway station on Amsterdam's Noord-Zuid line. Videos from various bystanders started circulating online on Thursday evening, though when the incident happened is not yet clear.

The video shows the officer driving his motorcycle up the stairs. At the top, the rear wheel slips and the bike tips. The officer jumped off the bike and appeared to be unhurt.

A spokesperson for the Amsterdam police could not tell local broadcaster AT5 why the officer was driving his motorcycle up the station stairs. The spokesperson did say that in general, motorcycle officers are exempt from traffic rules in the performance of their duties "as long as it is lawful".

The police are investigating, according to the broadcaster.