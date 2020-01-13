Emma & Noah the most popular baby names of 2019

The most popular names for babies born in the Netherlands last year were Emma for girls and Noah for boys. A total of 785 boys born last year were given the name Noah, and 731 girls were called Emma, according to annual figures from social insurance bank SVB.

Mila was the second most popular name for girls, with 671 baby girls being given that name. Sophie came in third place. Julia, 2018's most popular name, dropped to fifth place with 630 girls being named Julia last year.

Among boys, Daan was second most popular with 717 baby boys now carrying that name. Lucas, 2018's first place, came in third place last year.

The SVB is able to compile this list as the organization pays out the child benefit and therefore has insight into which names were given to newborn babies. The SVB ranking is based on babies born up to and including November 2019. Last year 169,189 babies were born in the Netherlands, 86,653 boys and 82,536 girls.

Top 10 girls' names in 2019, full list here.

Emma Mila Sophie Zoe Julia Tess Sara Anna Evi Saar

Top 10 boys' names in 2019, full list here.