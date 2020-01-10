Man, 68, arrested for taping jerry can to Leeuwarden train

A 68-year-old man was arrested for leaving a jerry can in an empty train in Leeuwarden on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of the entire train station. He is suspected of arson, the police said.

The police suspect that the man wanted to either start a fire or cause an explosion in the train. He is in custody for questioning.

The jerry can was found taped to the train in one of the compartments, according to NU.nl reports. It contained a liquid that the police are still working on identifying.