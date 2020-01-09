Suspicious object in train triggers Leeuwarden station evacuation

The police evacuated Leeuwarden train station after a suspicious object was found in a train at the station, the Friesland police said on Twitter. The police's explosive team are at the scene to determine whether the Ministry of Defense's explosive removal department needs to be called in.

The suspicious object was found on an empty train shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. The police initially only evacuated and cordoned off two train tracks, but later decided to evacuate the entire station as a precaution.

"Safety comes first," a police spokesperson said to broadcaster NOS. "Rather too much than too little, you only get one chance to do it right."

Due to the investigation, no trains are currently running to and from the Friesland capital.