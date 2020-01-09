Lunar eclipse to be beautifully visible in NL tomorrow night

The moon will fall in the shadow of the earth on Friday night, resulting in an almost complete eclipse that will be visible in the Netherlands. "And it will be clear tomorrow night, so it will be very easy to see," Buineradar meteorologist Maurice Middendorp said to RTL Nieuws.

"92 percent of the moon will end up in the shadow of the earth," Middendorp said. The moon will look darker than usual, with a bright sickle. "That is the 8 percent that's not in the shadow of the earth."

The eclipse will start at 6:06 p.m. on Friday, peak at 8:11 p.m. and be over at 10:15 p.m.

"The eclipse will be very visible throughout the country, because the weather is clear. Only in the south and southeast can a cloud sometimes slide in," Middendorp said.