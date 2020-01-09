Body parts found in suitcase at Schiphol

A suitcase containing body parts was found in a hangar at Schiphol airport. The authorities believe it involves a "lost suitcase" containing body parts that are intended for medical science, a spokesperson for the Koninklijke Marechaussee said to NH Nieuws.

The suitcase was found in a hangar where suitcases normally never go. "As soon as something is weird or punishable, we are called in. We opened the case and then made the lurid discovery," the spokesperson said. He could not say how the suitcase ended up in the hangar.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for airport security, is investigating where the suitcase came from.

The spokesperson would not tell NH Nieuws anything about the body parts or which airline transported the case.