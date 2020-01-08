"Aggressive man" causes panic on Thalys train from Amsterdam to Paris

The Thalys train from Amsterdam to Paris was halted in Rotterdam on Wednesday morning, after a man "acting aggressively" caused some panic on the train, the Rotterdam police said on Twitter. "Travelers heard the man call 'Allahu Akbar', and panic broke out briefly," the police said.

A witness told broadcaster NOS that the man attacked travelers and shouted 'Allahu Akbar'. Panicked travelers tried to run to other compartments. According to the police, no one was hurt and no weapons were found.

The train was stopped at Rotterdam Central Station and the 28-year-old man was arrested. He was taken to a police station for questioning.

According to NS, the train, which departed from Amsterdam at 6:15 a.m., could continue with around 30 minutes' delay.

Nearly five years ago, four bystanders managed to foil a terrorist attack on the Thalys train from Amsterdam to Brussels. On August 21st, 2015 Moroccan man Ayoub al-Khazzani started shooting in a Thalys train. He was quickly overpowered by three American soldiers who happened to be on the train, along with other bystanders. Two other suspects have also been arrested in connection with this attack.

A movie was made based on these events.