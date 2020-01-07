Police find 67 bags of cocaine in car pulled over for dirty license plate

The police pulled over a motorist in Waalwijk on Sunday to reprimand him for a dirty license plate, only to end up arresting him on suspicion of drug dealing. The officers found 67 bags of cocaine in a hidden area of the car. The 23-year-old man from Den Bosch's driver's license had also been suspended, the police said in a statement.

The officers noticed the car on Taxandriaweg in Waalwijk because its license plate was so dirty that it couldn't be read. They decided to pull the car over for a check.

The man pulled over and the police found that his driver's license had been suspended. They also noted that a tip had been linked to the license plate, that drugs may have been dealt from the car. The vehicle was taken to the police station in Sprang-Capelle, where investigators found 67 bags of cocaine in a hidden compartment of the car.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing. He is in custody for further investigation.