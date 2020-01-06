Speeder caught driving 209 km/h on Dutch highway

A motorist was caught driving 209 kilometers per hour on the A16 highway near Prinsenbeek, the traffic department of the Zeeland-West-Brabant police said on Monday. Police officers had to reach speeds up to 250 kilometers per hour in the chase to bring the motorist to a stop, the police said

The young driver's license was confiscated. According to the police, the Public Prosecution's guideline is for the license to be suspended for four months. But the Prosecutor and licensing department CBR can choose to deviate from that.

"It costs him a point on his driver's license and the driver is registered with the CBR for a behavioral course," the police said. If the CBR decides he needs the course, it will cost him two days and an amount of 1,170 euros. If he refuses to follow the course, his license will be declared invalid, the police said.