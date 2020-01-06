Another threatening letter linked to mail bombs found in Amsterdam

A car company in Amsterdam received a threatening letter this weekend that appears to correspond to threatening letters sent to various targets who also received mail bombs over the past week, the police said to NU.nl. The car company in question did not receive a mail bomb, the police said.

The Netherlands forensics institute NFI is currently investigating the letter for trace evidence, as it is also doing with the other threatening letters and mail bombs.

Last week at least seven companies in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Maastricht were sent letter bombs, followed by a threatening letter a short time later. The mail bomb envelopes looked like letters sent by the central collection agency CIB. Because some companies did not realize that the letters were not from the CIB, they mistakenly sent the mail bombs back to the agency, according to the newspaper. One mail bomb actually reached the CIB, the other was intercepted at a mail sorting center in Rotterdam.

None of the bombs actually exploded. If they did, they could have caused serious physical injury, according to the police.

The police believe that the mail bombs were sent by one sender, either a single perpetrator or multiple perpetrators working together. The police published photos of the mail bombs, calling on the public to take note of them. The easiest way to spot a fake CIB letter is to look at the address - the address on the mail bomb is on a sticker and not printed on the envelope itself.