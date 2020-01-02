Shooting at Amsterdam's Gaasperplas leaves two injured

A shooting at a popular recreation park in Amsterdam left two people injured early Thursday morning. Both victims were found conscious at the scene and were transported to an area hospital.

The gun-related incident was reported just before 4 a.m. on the Valburgdreef in Amsterdam Zuidoost. "Once on location at the Gaasperplas parking lot they found two men with gunshot wounds," police said.

By the time police arrived the suspect, or suspects, had fled the scene, possibly by car. No description of the gunman was immediately released.

Two ambulances and an air ambulance were also sent to the crime scene to assist the wounded.