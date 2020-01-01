Two Netherlands residents start new year €15 million richer

The main prize of the New Year's Eve draw of the State Lottery went to two lottery tickets purchased in Krommenie in Noord-Holland and in Enschede in Overijssel. Both lucky winners will soon have 15 million euros, tax free, in their bank accounts, NU.nl reports.

The identities of the winners were not disclosed. The winning ticket number is GI 59458.

A total of 6.3 million New Year's lottery tickets were sold, including a massive 1 million in the last minute of 2019.

In the previous New Year's Eve draw, the grand prize also went to someone in Enschede. That lucky duck did not have to share with anyone else and got the whole 30 million euros.