Cloudy day to turn into a foggy New Year's

Fields of clouds entered the Netherlands overnight and they will persist throughout the day, though there is a chance of the sun breaking through. This evening may be foggy, which can hinder the New Year's fireworks, but no rain is expected, according to Weerplaza.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius. The north and center of the country have the biggest chance of sunshine.

Evening temperatures will drop to between freezing and 3 degrees. Light night frost may occur inland and fog banks are expected to appear throughout the country.