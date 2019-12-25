Serious Request raises €1.4 million for human trafficking victims

The 3FM fundraiser Serious Request: Lifeline raised 1,418,513 euros, the station announced at the end of the fundraiser on Christmas Eve. The radio station and the Red Cross raised money for the victims of human trafficking this year.

3FM DJs hiked from Goes to Groningen in teams of two for the fundraiser. People could donate money or pay to play requested songs. A woman who fell victim to a loverboy raised 46 thousand euros on the last day of the fundraiser with a 100 kilometer long run, NOS reports.

The Serious Request fundraiser was launched in 2004, involving DJs locking themselves up in a glass house for a week. Last year the radio station decided to change things up and send its DJs hiking through the country. Over 1.3 million euros was raised last year.