3FM Serious Request focused on human trafficking this year

3FM and the Red Cross' annual Serious Request: The Lifeline fundraiser kicked off on Wednesday. Until December 24th, teams of 3FM DJs will walk from Goes to Groningen, stopping along the route for events and performances to raise money for the victims of human trafficking.

Some 25 million people worldwide are victims of labor exploitation, sexual exploitation, criminal exploitation, or forced organ removal. The proceeds raised by this year's Serious Request will go towards psychological help for the victims and information with the aim of preventing and recognizing human trafficking.

As part of the campaign, five people who work with the Dutch prosecutor’s office to combat human trafficking are hiking the 350-kilometer trek from Goes, Zeeland, to Groningen. In the Northern Netherlands district alone, the prosecution service has handled over 100 such cases in the last five years.

Aside from soliciting donations, 3FM and the Red Cross are auctioning off several high-profile items to be donated to the cause, like a backstage tour at next year’s Eurovision Song Competition in Rotterdam. Items being sold include VIP packages for two with a backstage tour at both Pinkpop and Lowlands, lunch with the entire FC Groningen football team, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Beekse Bergen Safari Park.

There are even more unusual items, like course in debating with Labour party leader Lodewijk Asscher, or having your own message broadcast for an entire day to people listening to 3FM in their car or on digital radio.

The exact route the teams of DJs and prosecutors will be hiking, can be found here.

Christel loopt al 24 uur aaneengesloten mee met The Lifeline en zag haar zoon aan de kant van de weg staan! Support deze topper door te doneren aan haar sponsorloop: https://t.co/cxBiRyJffg #3FM #SR19 #Lifeline pic.twitter.com/6eNjHD2QGO — NPO 3FM (@3FM) December 19, 2019