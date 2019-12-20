Civilian seriously hurt in squad car crash

A rush hour collision between a police vehicle and a civilian auto left one man hurt Thursday evening in Doetinchem. The victim was seriously wounded and transported to an area hospital after he was pulled from the wreckage by fire fighters.

The crash happened when a passenger car attempting to turn from Bedrijvenweg to Europaweg was struck by a police vehicle responding to a dispatch call. The police car's emergency lights and siren were activated at the time of the incident, newspaper AD and broadcaster Omroep Gelderland reported.

Politiewagen betrokken bij ernstig ongeluk op kruising in Doetinchem https://t.co/afwW8voK7h pic.twitter.com/E6Vu0CoNQz — AchterhoekGLD (@AchterhoekGld) December 19, 2019

There was one person in each vehicle involved in the crash, the broadcaster stated.

The accident was called in shortly before 6:30 p.m. Fire department workers and paramedics raced to the scene, as well as an air ambulance about 15 minutes later.