ING economists predict that the Dutch industrial sector will grow again in 2025 after two years of contractions. Not only will the number of exports increase next year, but more money will also be spent in the Netherlands.

According to the bank, the chip, machine, and chemical industries will contribute to the expected growth. “More and more lights are going to green in 2025,” said the bank, which is expecting an increase of two percent next year after a three percent contraction this year.

The Dutch industrial sector was the leader in growth in the eurozone in 2021 and 2022. But the results started to drop off in the years that followed. The relatively large chemical industry in the Netherlands will not contract in the short term. “The way upwards has begun,” said the economists. In addition, the number of new orders in the machine industry is back above the average for the first time in years, according to ING.

Recovery of the worldwide chip market will also continue, mainly due to the demand for Artificial Intelligence applications. Dutch companies like ASMI and ASML profit from this, ING stated. Their customers are slowly running out of stock, causing demand to pick up again.