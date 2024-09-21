Enkhuizen mayor Eduard van Zuijlen has said that the city is shocked by the news of a large-scale sexual abuse case involving a 26-year-old from Enkhuizen. “I am, too. I am mainly thinking about the boys spread out all across the country who were victims of this. That must be horrible. For them, for their parents, and relatives and any other people involved,” said the mayor. “As a society, we must show that we are together: support each other and condemn nobody.”

It was reported on Friday that a 26-year-old man from Enkhuizen is suspected of seducing hundreds of underage boys to perform sexual acts in front of a camera via social media. The examining magistrate decided on Friday that he will remain in jail for at least another two weeks.

Van Zuilen said he would follow the investigation closely and keep in touch with the police and the Public Prosecution Service. “The municipality has good contact with the schools in the area. We have discussed this national investigation with each other based on the Safe Schools covenant.”

School associations Trigoon, Martinuscollege, Vonk, and RSG from Enkhuizen and the municipalities of Stede Broec and Drechterland discussed the matter at the beginning of the afternoon. They also discussed the impact on the region, such as how many young people are involved.

According to a director of Martinuscollege, such a meeting is customary when something like this happens in the region. The schools send an information letter to parents at the end of the day stating where parents and children can go with questions or if they have information. A spokeswoman for the Vonk school association says that no questions have been received from parents as of yet.

