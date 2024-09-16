A 24-year-old employee of Mondomijn primary school in Helmond was suspended after the school received three reports about inappropriate behavior with children. The police are investigating, the school told Eindhovens Dagblad without saying exactly what the man was accused of.

The school informed parents with children in the groups that the man worked with by letter on Saturday. The man worked at the school for years and was closely involved in various activities with children aged 7 to 12 in the city, according to the newspaper.

Ingeborg Schrama, chairman of the board of QLIQ Primair Onderwijs, which covers Mandomijn, would not comment on the severity of the accusations. “Careful investigation is important. On Friday, we received three reports, and we took action immediately,” she told ED. The man was suspended, and the police were informed.

Asked whether the school was surprised by the reports, Schrama said: “If I had suspicions, I would have intervened sooner.”

The parents and children involved have been offered “all help,” Schrama said. “For us, the interests and feelings of the children and parents involved are leading in the steps we take. We are doing everything we can.”

A police spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper that they were investigating what happened, adding that it was “still too early to draw conclusions.”