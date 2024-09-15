The government needs to put itself in the shoes of people who have been duped before it tries recovery operations. The Inspectie belastingen, toeslagen en douane which is the the Tax, Surcharges and Customs Inspectorate (IBTD) have said in a report. The "civilian perspective" will be more apparent during the operations, but it is usually too late to change the course of events.

IBTD looked at three large recovery operations: the childcare allowance scandal, the blacklist of the tax authorities, and the wealth tax. "Victimized civilians have said about all three operations that they lack sincere recognition of their damage and suffering," the report stated.

The government picks measures that are quickly achievable, but organizational questions like this should not be the deciding factor, said the inspectorate. According to the IBTD, the most crucial question is: "What are these people saying they need for their recovery?" Recognition is often critical in this, as is confidence that it will not happen again.

Seriously affected people should be given priority, the inspectorate believes. It is "extra painful" when this does not happen. In the benefits scandal, the choice was made to deal with the most straightforward cases first.

Citizens were crushed by the government in its approach to fixing the Tax and Customs Administration's fraud, while the wealth tax recovery operation revolves around people who paid too much tax. A spokesperson says the Inspectorate "absolutely does not want to make a comparison of the damage. "The point is that recognition is lacking for people dealing with a recovery operation.