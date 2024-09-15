The Theo d'Or, the most important theater award in the Netherlands, will be presented at the International Theater Amsterdam on Sunday evening. For the first time, there will be no gender distinction. The Theo d'Or will be awarded in three categories, each with four nominations.

The Association of Theaters and Concert Halls (VSCD) announced over a year ago that the VSCD theater prizes would no longer be awarded separately to men and women. Until then, the best male acting performance of the year was honored with the Louis d'Or, and the best female acting performance with the Theo d'Or.

The Theo d'Or was retained for the gender-neutral award, as it is derived from the actress Theodora Bouwmeester. "With this abbreviation, we are tying in with the history of women in theater and continuing the series of female winners of the Theo d'Or," says the VSCD.

Lowie van Oers (Wittgenstein 2. It's not about the language), Maria Kraakman (Prima Facie), and Ntando Cele (SPAfrica) have a chance of winning the Theo d'Or for the most impressive acting performance in a supporting role. In addition, Emmanuel Ohene Boafo and Bram Suijker are nominated together for their acting performance in A Case for the Existence of God by Theater Rotterdam.

As of this edition, the awards for Best Supporting Actor (Arlecchino) and Best Supporting Actress (Colombina) have been merged into the Theo d'Or for the most impressive acting performance in a supporting role. The nominees are Charlie Chan Dagelet, Fjodor Jozefzoon, Jesse Mensah and Sharlee Daantje.

New this year is the award for the most innovative contribution to the theater field, the Theo d'Or for the most groundbreaking stage performance. Bo Tarenskeen, Carolina Bianchi, Princess Isatu Hassan Bangura, Romana Vrede, and OTION have been nominated for this award.

The jury of the prominent theater award consists of various people involved in the theater and cultural scene, such as theater producers and critics.