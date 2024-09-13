Ajax financial director Susan Lenderink has left the Amsterdam football club. Ajax reported on their website that Lenderink has made the decision to leave the club. She is the fourth board member to leave Ajax in the last year after a tough couple of years for the club.

Lenderink will continue in the position until March 1, 2025, to give the club time to arrange a successor. She has been the financial director at the club since July 1, 2019, when she replaced Jeroen Slop.

I look back on an intense but above all rewarding period and I am proud of our collective achievements both on and off the field. It has been a privilege to be part of the most beautiful club in the Netherlands," said Lenderink on the Ajax website.

Michael van Praag, chairman of the board at Ajax, was disappointed by the news. "It is unfortunate that Susan is leaving Ajax. She has done fantastic work here. We tried to persuade her to reconsider. Of course, we respect her decision and can conclude that she has meant a great deal to Ajax over the past five and a half years."

Ajax have not won a trophy for the last two seasons and have also finished outside the top two in the Dutch league, the Eredivisie, for both seasons.

These disappointing results have led to Supervisory Board Chairman Pier Eringa, Interim General Manager Jan van Halst, Chief Sports Officer Maurits Hendriks, and Director of Football Affairs Sven Mislintat departing from the club, with Lenderink now following them.