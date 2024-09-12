The dance museum Our House was declared bankrupt last week on Tuesday. The museum was opened in 2021 on the Amstelstraat in Amsterdam as the first interactive dance museum in the world. The educative department of Our House Academy, which offered workshops and courses, was also declared bankrupt, the Parool reported.

Our House was opened as a museum where visitors could learn more about the world of electronic music. Festival organizers ID&T and the festivals Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival are connected to the museum.

The museum was on the Amstelstraat, which was formerly the location of nightclub iT. Club Air shared part of the museum.

An attempt was made to save the museum in collaboration with the famed coffeeshop the Bulldog. “On the one hand, it was about the 50th anniversary of The Bulldog. I could celebrate my party there. But we also started discussing a collaboration,” Bulldog owner Henk de Vries said.

It would have become a museum for the Bulldog. De Vries said discussions were also held about a double clothing store where both brands could sell their gear. However, the amount of money that had already been invested made De Vries reject the idea.