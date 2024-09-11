Lawyer's office Birkway will sue bicycle manufacturer Babboe on behalf of 14,000 people from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and Germany. Lawyer Quirijn Bongaerts announced this on the television program Radar. The office wants to use the claim to ensure that the victims receive damage compensation for the unsafe bicycles that they were sold.

Babboe recalled 22,000 cargo bikes in February because the bike frames were possibly broken. The cargo bike manufacturer tried to meet customers in the middle with exchange offers. However, according to the lawyer, this improvement plan did not really work.

On Radar, it could be seen that many of the victims had to wait a long time for a new bicycle. Bongaerts also said that the compensation is "insufficient" because many people want damage compensation so that they can choose a different bike rather than a different Babboe bike.

That is why Birkway has "taken the plunge" to prepare proceedings against Babboe and its parent company, Accell Group.