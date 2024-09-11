The Public Prosecution Service (OM) wants to prosecute Klimmuur Amsterdam BV and two directors for an accident in which an 11-year-old boy died. After an investigation, the OM concluded that they acted culpably and were responsible for the boy’s death.

The victim fell in November last year during a children’s party at the climbing hall at Amsterdam Central Station. He was resuscitated and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The OM suspects the company and the two directors of manslaughter. At the time of the accident, the company had no clear rules regarding the supervision of non-independent climbers. According to the OM, Klimmuur Amsterdam BV acted “carelessly and negligently by putting children in a potentially life-threatening situation without a permanent partner check by an instructor.”

The company and directors may submit investigation requests to the examining magistrate dealing with the case. The OM will then make a final decision on prosecution.

Four employees who were questioned as suspects will not be prosecuted because they adhered to the policy in force at the climbing venue at the time.