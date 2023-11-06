An 11-year-old boy died on Friday evening after falling 10 meters from a climbing wall at the rock climbing center Klimmuur Centraal in Amsterdam. He was attending a children’s party at the center when the accident happened. Paramedics resuscitated and stabilized the child at the scene and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, AT5 reported.

The climbing center near Amsterdam Central Station was very crowded when the accident happened, a police spokesperson told the Amsterdam broadcaster. “We were on site with many colleagues and were able to take several witness statements,” he said. “Because it is a serious incident, witnesses can also request victim support.” The police are investigating what happened.

Robert Baks of the mountain sports association NKBV told NH Nieuws that a children’s party was happening at the time of the accident. According to him, there are many safety protocols to observe at climbing centers, and all climbers, young and old, always receive strict and clear safety instructions before they go up. Typically, a climber goes up with a rope with a spotter beneath, keeping an eye on the rope and breaking the climber’s fall if necessary. “Accidents in climbing centers are fortunately very rare, but that does not make this sadness any less.”

Owner Peter Kok of the Klimmuur Centraal called the accident “terrible” for the child’s loved ones. He has no idea how the accident could have happened and hopes that the police report will provide clarity. “The most important thing now is aftercare for the parents.”

According to Kok, the accident happened in a group of children who were there with several parents. “With us, parents can belay children; we believe the bond between parent and child while climbing is important.” There is also an instructor present at all times who explains the protocol to parents in advance. He called it impossible that the boy climbed the wall unsecured. “Climbing is a sport with a lot of social control. If a climber sees someone who is not following the protocols properly, they will be addressed.”

The deceased boy was a youth player at TOS-Actief, the football club wrote on its website. “A horrible message and incomprehensible sadness. This causes a lot of emotion for his team, but also for other players who knew him well and some of whom were present at the accident,” the football club wrote.

The boy’s team gathered to “process it together” on Saturday morning. “We will pay further attention to his death in an appropriate manner, in consultation with his parents,” the club said.