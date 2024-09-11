Police arrested a 27-year-old Amsterdam man on suspicion of breaking into a care facility and raping a woman who works there. He was also accused of attempting to rape one of the institution's clients, and for assaulting two other individuals, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The violent crimes took place on two separate dates, starting on August 17 when the suspect allegedly entered the home of a woman living at the institution with the intent of sexually assaulting her. "This was prevented when a neighbour responded to the woman's screams and managed to talk the man out into leaving the home," the OM stated.

He returned on September 2, sneaking into the facility by walking behind someone as they entered the care facility. The suspect is accused of again breaking into a residence, where he then raped a female employee.

The OM accused him of also assaulting two individuals that day, a client and someone working at the institution on a flexible arrangement. "He allegedly stole a resident's keyring, including a tag to open the central door," prosecutors said. "The sexual offences, assault and theft have caused a great deal of commotion and concern among the clients and employees of the care institution."

Forensic investigators used trace evidence to identify the suspect based on a DNA match. Police took the man into custody on September 6.

His initial remand hearing was held on Wednesday before an examining magistrate. He was ordered to remain in custody for two more weeks while the investigation continues. At his next hearing, a court can extend his pre-trial detention by up to 90 more days.