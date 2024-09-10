Police tactical teams responded to a report of a suspicious situation at a school in the city center of Amsterdam on Tuesday. Authorities were sent to the Konijnenstraat in the Jordaan neighborhood, where a minor-aged suspect was taken into custody in front of the school, broadcaster AT5 first reported.

Police officers wearing bulletproof vests responded to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. As officers cordoned off the area, including a portion of the Prinsengracht, other officers from the DSI tactical team arrived on scene.

The unit is trained to handle extraordinary situations, including incidents involving the possibility of serious violence. A drone from the police department was seen flying over the area. This was an alternative to dispatching a police helicopter, a spokesperson told AT5.

There were no reported injuries at the scene. The nature of the suspicious situation was not revealed, but the cordon was lifted after the arrest, according to ANP.

The school involved in the incident was not revealed, but a branch of the Altra College secondary school is located on the block. The facility specializes in assisting with the development of children in special education, including those with complex behavioral issues.

Back in 2019, a number of residents complained that they had experienced extensive problems due to the school’s presence in the popular neighborhood. The area residents spoke to Parool after two explosions were triggered there, including one in which three people suffered minor injuries.

“It was a huge bang. My sister was shocked. But we are no longer surprised. We have become accustomed to it,” one man said. “A few years ago, several large windows were smashed.”