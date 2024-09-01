Colombia has extradited a 44 -year-old drug suspect. The man landed in the Netherlands on Friday. The Public Prosecution Service sees Jean-Paul HB as an important player in the international drug trade.

The Colombian is said to have produced crystal meth on a large scale in the Netherlands for Mexican criminals and to have smuggled cocaine from Latin America to Europe. The search for the man began after 2,500 kilos of crystal meth were found in the Netherlands in 2019. In the investigation, several drug laboratories were tracked down in Europe, and more than fifty suspects were arrested.

The 44-year-old is said to be a contact person between the Netherlands and South America and is also suspected of money laundering. The Colombian is said to have transferred an estimated 20 million euros from the Netherlands to Mexico and Colombia. HB, alias Sodapuppy, was arrested last year in western Colombia on July 18 in the city of Tuluá, at the request of the Netherlands.

On September 2, the examining magistrate in Zwolle will decide whether the man's pre-trial detention will be extended. Earlier, the Public Prosecution Service reported that the suspect and 12 others will be brought to court in the fall.