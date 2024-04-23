Extinction Rebellion issued an ultimatum to Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Tuesday to demand that he speak out against fossil fuel financing by King’s Day. Otherwise, activists from the environmental list group will create a blockade on the A10 ring road around Amsterdam at noon during the holiday, the organization threatened.

“Rebels will come decked out in orange attire to the A10 to hold an INGFossilFreeMarket. When King Willem-Alexander speaks out against fossil financing … the movement will reconsider the blockade on that day,” Extinction Rebellion wrote in a statement. They argued that climate change, severe weather, drought, and famine are not only causing problems for millions of people, it also threatening life in the Netherlands and Dutch traditions.

The king and members of the Royal Family will celebrate Willem-Alexander’s birthday in Emmen, roughly 180 kilometers east of the capital. Still, Extinction Rebellion wants to use the moment to create their third A10 roadblock near the former headquarters of ING Bank.

The bank has not actually had a physical presence in the building in a decade, though it does still own the property. In the past, city authorities have offered to accommodate the protest on the Amstelveenseweg right in front of the building, but the activists previously turned down the offer saying it would have the effect of watering down their protest.

“The Netherlands is one of the countries worldwide that have contributed most to the climate and ecological crisis and the Royal Family is partly responsible for this. That Dutch companies, including ING, continue to fuel the crises is unacceptable,” said Let de Jong from Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion previously blocked the A10 in Amsterdam in February and December, resulting in the police arresting hundreds of protesters. The activists also planned a highway blockade at the former ING headquarters in March, but the city shut it down.

Last week, the outgoing Cabinet announced an independent study into whether it can limit the right to demonstrate. According to Interior Affairs Minister Hugo de Jonge and Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz, there are too many demonstrations in which participants consciously push their situation to the limits of the law, break the law, jeopardize the fundamental rights of others, or put national security in danger.