European nationals who want to vote in the European Parliament elections in the Netherlands rather than in their home country must register before the end of today. This only applies to non-Dutch European nationals who didn’t vote in the Netherlands in the last European elections. Dutch nationals who haven’t voted in a previous election have until Thursday to register.

European nationals who haven’t voted in the Netherlands before must complete form Y32 and submit it to the municipality they are registered in, along with a valid proof of identity, by the end of April 23. The Y32 form is a once-off registration with your municipality, declaring that you do not intend to vote in another country. More information can be found here.

Netherlands residents will vote for 31 Dutch candidates for the European Parliament on June 6. All registered voters will receive a voting pass by May 23.

Today is also the last day for parties who want to participate in the European Parliament elections in the Netherlands to register with the Electoral Council. All parties also need to visit the Electoral Council in person today to submit physical copies of the forms required, ANP reported.

The parties must submit their candidate lists as well as a written declaration from each candidate and a copy of their identity documents. Parties that don’t have a European seat, like the BBB and NSC, must also submit at least 30 declarations of support.