Max Verstappen won the China Grand Prix on Sunday. The three-time world champion was unstoppable at the circuit in Shanghai and drove to his fourth victory of the year. The Red Bull driver strengthened his lead in the championship with the win.

His first win in China means that Verstappen has now won a grand prix at 26 different circuits. Singapore is the only circuit on the current list that the Limburger hasn't won at.

Lando Norris finished second in his McLaren, 14 seconds behind Verstappen. Sergio Pérez, Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, finished third.

Verstappen had a typical dominant weekend in China. He already showed his dominance on Saturday, easily winning the sprint race and getting his fifth pole position of the year. The victory in Shanghai was the 58th of his career.

Verstappen's start was perfect. He dived in front of Perez on the first corner and sped off instantly. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) succeeded in passing Perez on the outside and took over second spot. Perez was able to make up for his mistake after five laps.

The reigning champion went for a pit stop after fourteen laps. He returned to the track in the fourth spot but was so much faster than the rest that he was back on top within a few laps after passing Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), and Norris. Perez was lagging behind after his pitstop and was stuck behind Norris.

Verstappen's solid lead was slowed after 20 laps when Valtteri Bottas had to put his Kick Sauber to the side after a broken engine, and the safety car was called onto the track.

A second safety car followed shortly after the restart when Verstappen had comfortably retaken his lead.

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) hit Daniel Ricciardo (Visa Cash App RB) from behind, and Kevin Magnussen (Haas) drove Yuki Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB), leaving the Japanese driver with a flat tire.

Verstappen also did not have a problem with the second restart. He kept Norris behind him and slowly closed the gap between him and the competition. The Dutchman is half a second faster every round.

Zhou Guanyu was unable to treat his home fans to a memorable performance. The Kick Sauber driver finished outside the points in 14th place.