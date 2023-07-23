Max Verstappen won his seventh race in a row on Sunday in Mogyoród, Pest County, Hungary. Red Bull broke the record of the longest consecutive victories by a constructor in Formula One history with their 12th victory in a row.

Verstappen started the race in second after Lewis Hamilton was 0.003 seconds quicker than the reigning champion in qualifying yesterday. But it did not make any difference. Verstappen had taken the lead in the first lap after Hamilton made a poor start dropping to fourth.

As has been the case with many races this season, there was little to no competition for Verstappen as he raced away from Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of Mclaren.

Verstappen had two pit stops but never came near losing his lead after either. However, he noted that the hard tires did not feel as comfortable after the second pit stop saying they felt “more stiff, which makes it easier to have a moment.” Verstappen finished the race with over half a minute’s difference from Lando Norris, who finished second.

Verstappen’s lead is now 110 points over his nearest challenger Sergio Perez. Perez finished third in the race. The 25-year-old equaled the records of Alberto Ascari, Michael Schumacher, and Nico Rosberg with his seventh win in a row. Only Sebastian Vettel has won more races in a row.