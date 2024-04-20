Dutch workers are feeling the pinch at the pump, with skyrocketing petrol prices eating away at their paychecks. A new report by the CNV union warns that these high costs could push many employees to seek new jobs closer to home, potentially creating staffing shortages in some sectors. The labor union discussed the issue at length with the Telegraaf on Saturday.

The report highlights that the recommended retail price for a liter of Euro95 gasoline has reached nearly 2.28 euros, but many collective labor agreements lack provisions for travel cost compensation. Hundreds of thousands of workers are shouldering the increasing financial burden of commuting as a result, particularly those in hospitality, metal, and cleaning industries.

"With petrol prices this high, it's like getting a pay cut every time you fill up your tank," CNV chair Piet Fortuin tells the Telegraaf. "For many workers, especially those who live further away from their workplaces, the cost of commuting is becoming increasingly unsustainable."

There are currently no arrangements to compensate the 500,000 hospitality workers and 300,000 supermarket workers for their travel costs, according to the CNV report, "The Impact of Rising Petrol Prices on Dutch Workers." Cleaning staff typically receive a somewhat meager 0.14 cents per kilometer, while hospitals offer slightly more at 0.16 cents.

These figures stand in stark contrast to the recommendation by the Dutch government, which allows employers to reimburse their staff tax-free up to 0.23 cents per kilometer for work-related travel. Many companies have not yet adopted this increased rate, and some are hesitant to offer any form of travel allowance at all, the CNV says.

"It's a significant expense for employers," acknowledged Fortuin in his interview with the newspaper. "But the alternative could be even more costly. If workers start leaving their jobs because they can't afford to commute anymore, businesses will face staffing shortages and struggle to find replacements."

The CNV report emphasizes that Dutch workers could be squeezed further by a looming increase in excise tax on fuel. Inflation has also remained higher than hoped. The labor union wants the Cabinet to reconsider the increased levies on fuel, and employers to boost work-related travel compensation to the maximum tax-free limit.

"People are starting to make difficult choices," says Fortuin. "They're looking for jobs closer to home, or they're considering switching to careers that allow them to work remotely. This could have a ripple effect on the entire workforce, especially in sectors that rely heavily on on-site personnel."

Fortuin says the risks are quite clear, and need to be addressed by employers and politicians alike. "The government needs to prioritize policies that support working people and ensure a stable workforce. Otherwise, we could see a significant shift in the Dutch labor market, with potentially negative consequences for both businesses and employees."