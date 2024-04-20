The Public Prosecution Service (OM) needs to take more action to get chat app Telegram to remove lists where women are ranked based on promiscuity and sexual prowess, said OffLimits, an online abuse expertise center. The lists, known in Dutch as a bangalijst, often include full names, contact details and photographs of students when they are circulated on Telegram channels, said OffLimits leader Robbert Hoving in an interview after first discussing the issue with NOS.

The appeal was also issued by lawyers representing students on the lists. OffLimits first submitted a takedown request to Telegram. When that didn't work, the center called in the police, who also could not manage to get the chat app to remove the lists.

A prosecutor has the legal authority to force Telegram to do this, Hoving explained. He said the Public Prosecution Service has indicated that it also made an attempt, but that Telegram has not responded to the request, and the OM dropped the matter.

Hoving called it "ridiculous" that the Public Prosecution Service suggested it cannot do anything further. "They are leaving victims out in the cold."

Last month, two lists were published with the data of Utrecht students in which their appearance was discussed. The first list was made by members of the Utrechtsch Studenten Corps (USC), an association of higher education students in the city.

The members who were involved in drawing up the list have been suspended by the board for a maximum of 1.5 years. Two 20-year-old men were also arrested. It is not yet known who created the second list.