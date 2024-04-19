The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, is again pushing to ban commercial investors in healthcare. Several parties filed new motions to remove out-for-profit parties from this vital sector after two previous motions did not have the desired effect, the Volkskrant reports.

The SP called it “shocking” that the Minister won’t implement two motions previously passed by the Tweede Kamer to ban “aggressive buyers who want to achieve a quick return.” Allowing market parties in healthcare makes “good care subordinated to profits,” GroenLinks-PvdA and CDA argued.

The parties filed a series of motions that once again call for banning or significantly restricting private investors in the sector, for example, by capping the profits that can be made. The Tweede Kamer will vote on the motions on Tuesday.

Outgoing Healthcare Minister Conny Helder does not want to ban private investors. According to her, they can also benefit healthcare and a ban may not be legally viable.

The parties currently negotiating forming the new Cabinet - PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB - are divided on the issue. The PVV and NSC support a ban on private equity in healthcare, calling it undesirable that collective money from healthcare premiums and taxes disappears as profit into investors’ pockets.

The VVD, on the other hand, argued that there are many examples of private investments keeping healthcare afloat and making improvements possible. It is unclear where the BBB stands on the matter.