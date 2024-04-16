PSV aims to increase the capacity of the Philips Stadium by 10,000 places. The Eindhoven club commissioned a study by Hypercube, a specialist in economic challenges in sports and mobility, to determine the plan's feasibility. Just over 35,000 people can currently attend a match in the stadium.

“Hypercube used a scenario study to examine the club from different perspectives, including technical policy, commercial growth, and personnel budget. The youth system, women’s football, developments on the UEFA Coefficient list, and demographic developments in the region were also taken into account,” the leaders of the top Dutch football table said on Tuesday.

“The results form a truthful base for internal decision-making and give a concrete image of potential growth of the club,” the club added.

Hypercube claimed that there is space for growth in the stadium. The stadium is in a suitable area for expansion, and the so-called "attendance potential" will grow by 10 percent in 2040, according to the company.

With the help of external advisors, the club is now looking to figure out just how much it would cost to expand the stadium by another 10,000 seats.

“Looking ahead is important. We want to show ambition, and our board of directors is challenging us to do that. We share the same vision. I am not saying we will expand the stadium tomorrow to 45,000 places. Many steps need to be made before that point,” General Manager Marcel Brands added.

The Johan Cruyyff Arena is the largest stadium by seating capacity in the Netherlands. The home ground of Ajax has a total of 55,600 seats, about 4,500 more than De Kuip, where Feyenoord plays in Rotterdam. The PSV stadium in Eindhoven, known in Dutch as Philips Stadion, sits in third place, with 4,800 more seats than the Grolsche Veste, where FC Twente plays in Enschede. Heerenveen's Abe Leenstra Stadion rounds out the top five with 27,224 seats in total.